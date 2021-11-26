Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.86. The company has a market capitalization of $224.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.