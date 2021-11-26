Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $50.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,883.99. 11,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,860.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,706.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

