Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $665.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,469. The company has a market capitalization of $294.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $641.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

