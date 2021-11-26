Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

VNQ traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.10. 86,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

