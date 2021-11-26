Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 42.6% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $478,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,868,061. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $233.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

