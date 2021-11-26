Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of STL traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.