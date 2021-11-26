Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 16.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,688.07.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $222.88 on Friday, reaching $2,100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,437.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,309.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

