Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 32,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284,796. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

