Latitude Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 613,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

