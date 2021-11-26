Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

