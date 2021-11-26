Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 18,419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,358 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

