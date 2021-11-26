Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 4,833 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $1,520,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.24. The company had a trading volume of 154,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.29. The company has a market cap of $935.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

