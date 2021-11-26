Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $74,000.

VGIT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $67.08. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,986. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

