Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 468,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 238,509 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 805,939 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

