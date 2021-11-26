Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

