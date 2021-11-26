Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

