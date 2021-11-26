Lattice Token (LTX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $972,719.00

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $32.37 million and approximately $972,719.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

