Lendefi (new) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

