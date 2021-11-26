LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.01. 11,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

