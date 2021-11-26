LGCY Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $154,160.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. LGCY Network has a market cap of $102.93 million and $154,160.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

