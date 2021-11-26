LHT (LHT) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $158,090.89 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005283 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007478 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

