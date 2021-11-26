LHT Price Tops $0.0032 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, LHT has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $159,587.04 and approximately $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005276 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007748 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

