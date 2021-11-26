Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 3922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

