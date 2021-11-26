Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.39

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 159251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

The company has a market cap of $766.67 million, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

