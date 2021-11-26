Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $3.62 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $88.88 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00006664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

