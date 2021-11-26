Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

