Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $21.99

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $20.28. Life Time Group shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 1,512 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Life Time Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

