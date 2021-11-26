Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) vs. OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Head-To-Head Survey

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $120.93 million 7.13 -$280.49 million ($1.03) -9.17

Life Time Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 OneSpaWorld 0 1 0 0 2.00

Life Time Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld -137.56% -21.34% -10.14%

Summary

Life Time Group beats OneSpaWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

