Lightning (LIGHT) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and approximately $292,197.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.