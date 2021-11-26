LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96,614.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $96,614.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,067,620,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,201,309 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

