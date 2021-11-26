Lilium (LILM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM):

11/24/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

11/19/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lilium stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 468,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. Lilium GmbH has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

