Lilium (LILM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM):
- 11/24/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “
- 11/19/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “
- 11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Lilium stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 468,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. Lilium GmbH has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $15.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
