Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 116,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

