Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $327.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.46. Linde has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,558,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.