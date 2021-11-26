Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.
Shares of LIN opened at $327.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.46. Linde has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,558,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
