Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $322.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

