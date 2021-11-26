Linear Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $213.15 million and $41.41 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

