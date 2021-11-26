LinkEye Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $2.54 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LinkEye has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

