Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.16

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 519287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.