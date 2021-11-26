Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Down 3.7%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 90,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,678,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

