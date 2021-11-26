Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $384,648.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $125.90 million and approximately $384,648.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $9.72 or 0.00017810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.82 or 0.07524655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.81 or 1.00123266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,948,658 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

