Liquity (LQTY) Trading 26.1% Lower This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $9.11 or 0.00016847 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $117.81 million and $1.49 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,934,037 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.