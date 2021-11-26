Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Tops $44.16 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Lisk has a market cap of $456.27 million and $44.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00006590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001739 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.