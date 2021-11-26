Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0390 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $107,414.04 and $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,486.75 or 0.98636185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.00630297 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003363 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.