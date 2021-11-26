Litentry (LIT) Market Cap Hits $125.93 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00007486 BTC on major exchanges. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $125.93 million and approximately $30.72 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,960,907 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry

