Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

