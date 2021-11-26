Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,405.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

