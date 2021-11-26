Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $412.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.20 and a 200 day moving average of $335.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

