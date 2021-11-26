Lobstex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $292,493.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $292,493.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,807,841 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

