LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,187.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00394099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.36 or 0.01251446 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.