Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.13

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $127.86 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

