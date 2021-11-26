Lossless Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and $10.19 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00098787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.18 or 0.07408279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,229.95 or 0.99487924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars.

